Blast kills child, wounds playmate in Zamboanga del Sur

ZAMBOANGA CITY – A three-year-old child was killed and another wounded after an explosive they were playing with went off inside their house in Zamboanga del Sur province in the southern Philippines, police said Tuesday.

Police said the children found the explosive in the town of Dimataling and was tinkering with it when one of them hit it with a stone causing the explosion. The injured was rushed to hospital.

The victim’s aunt and owner of the house, Genalyn Vallecer, said she did not know where the children found the explosive. But police investigators recovered aluminum debris from the blast site and sent it on Tuesday to the crime laboratory to determine the type of explosive.

Police are investigating the incident. AL JACINTO