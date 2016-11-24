Blast in southern Turkey kills two, injures 16

ISTANBUL: Two people were killed when a car exploded early Thursday outside a government building in the southern Turkish city of Adana, officials said.

“Two people were killed and 16 were wounded,” the governor of Adana, Mahmut Demirtas, was quoted as saying by the state-run news agency Anadolu.

The blast, which occurred outside the governor’s office, is the latest in a wave of violence striking Turkey, whose government is fighting both Kurdish militants and jihadists.

“A vehicle blew up at 8.05am (0505 GMT) at a parking lot next to the entrance of the governor’s office,” Demirtas said.

The attack is believed to have been carried out by a woman, the governor said, without providing further details.

The force of the blast smashed shop windows in the neighbourhood, private NTV broadcaster reported.

Ambulances and fire engine teams were dispatched to the scene, Anadolu reported.

Turkey has been on high alert since 2015 after a series of attacks blamed on Kurdish militants and Islamic State jihadists.

The United States has advised its citizens to carefully consider the need to travel to Turkey at this time. AFP

AFP/CC