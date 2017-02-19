UP blasts UST, stays perfect in UAAP volley

University of the Philippines (UP) overcame the mighty chal-lenge of University of Santo Tomas (UST), 25-22, 25-22, 29-31, 25-19, on Sunday to extend its unbeaten start to four games in Season 79 University Athletic Association of the Philippines Season women’s volleyball competition at the Arena in San Juan City.

Hard-hitting Diana Mae Carlos had 18 points highlighted by 16 kills to lead the Lady Fighting Maroons, who kept the top spot with a perfect 4-0 win-loss record.

Maria Lina Isabel Molde added 14 points and three blocks and Nicole Anne Tiamzon contributed 13 points for UP.

“Maturity is the key,” said UP assistant coach Rald Ricafort. “Without maturity, we won’t be able to recover and bounce back from our third set loss.”

Down two sets to none, the Tigresses fought back in the third set behind EJ Laure’s solid plays, 31-29 to stay alive in the contest.

But the Lady Fighting Maroons regained their composure in the fourth set, posting a 16-10.

UST, behind Cherry Ann Rondina’s assault, threatened to bring the game to a fifth set and moved closer within three, 18-21.

But the Lady Fighting Maroons finished off the Tigresses, getting four of the next five points, to remain unscathed in the tournament.

Laure led UST with 18 points on 15 kills and three service points while Chlodia Cortez and Rondina added 12 points each. The Tigresses dropped to 1-3 in the team standings.

In the men’s side, UP defeated UST, 25-23, 20-25, 20-25, 25-16, 15-8, to improve to 3-1 and tie Far Eastern University and National University (NU) in the second to fourth places. NU beat De La Salle University, 27-29, 25-17, 25-21, 25-19, to post its third win.