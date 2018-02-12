Blatche’s early arrival big advantage to Gilas’ chemistry — Castro

Jayson Castro said the early arrival of naturalized player Andray Blatche is a big boost as Gilas Pilipinas prepares for the second window of the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) Asian Qualifiers starting onFebruary 22.

Gilas will face Australia in Melbourne on that day.

Gilas Pilipinas had a close door training session at the West Greenhills Basketball court in San Juan City on Monday.

“It (Blatche’s early arrival) is going to be a big advantage in terms of chemistry. He can practice for us for a long period of time now. He can get along too with the new guys,” said Castro. “I think he (Blatche) is fit because he is preparing against Australia and Japan.”

Castro, who led Gilas to two victories against Japan (77-71) and Taiwan (90-83) in the first window in November, said they have to play better and aggressive against powerhouse Australia.

“We really need to prepare hard because both games are crucial. We need to win at least one of the two games,” added Castro, who is averaging 20 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5 assists in two games of the Asian Qualifiers first window.

The other players who attended the team’s Monday practice were Matthew Wright, Carl Bryan Cruz, June Mar Fajardo, Jio Jalalon, Gabe Norwood, Roger Pogoy, Kiefer Ravena, Calvin Abueva, Kevin Alas, Abu Tratter and Japeth Aguilar.

Mac Belo, Allein Maliksi and Troy Rosario, who is nursing with an injury after last week’s bad fall during TNT-Phoenix game, were absent in the practice.

The 6’11 former National Basketball Association player arrived last Friday in Manila from China. He showed up at the Araneta Coliseum on Sunday night sporting a cornrows hairstyle and watched the Northern Luzon Expressway (NLEX)-Alaska and TNT-Ginebra games.

Blatche approached and greeted Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) Chairman Emeritus Manny V. Pangilinan.