Blazers battle Altas in Game 2 of NCAA volley finals

College of Saint Benilde will be gunning for the men’s title when it battles defending champion University of Perpetual Help System Dalta in Game 2 of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Season 92 volleyball tournament finals at The Arena in San Juan City.

The Blazers-Altas game is at 2 p.m.

Benilde holds a 1-0 edge in the series following its 25-17, 26-24, 25-17 win over Perpetual Help in Game 1 on Friday.

Skipper Johnvic De Guzman fired 19 hits on 16 attacks, two aces and one block in that win while Isaah Arda and Francis Basilan provided the needed backup with a combined 22-point output.

“I’m more focused now. We need to play solid against Perpetual like what we did in Game 1,” said De Guzman, the league’s back-to-back Most Valuable Player.

The Altas, on the other hand, will rely on team captain Manuel Doliente, Rey Taneo Jr., Esmail Kasim, John Patrick Ramos and veteran playmaker Relan Taneo.

Doliente was the lone bright spot for Perpetual Hep in series opener with 10 points as Rey – the team’s top scorer – was limited to just seven points.

In the women’s division, top seed San Sebastian College and second pick Arellano University begin their championship showdown at 4 p.m.

San Sebastian advanced to the finals with a thrice-to-beat advantage after sweeping the nine-game elimination round.

“We waited the whole year to get another chance of winning a championship and we will do our best not to let this one pass again,” said San Sebastian coach Roger Gorayeb.

Grethcel Soltones, a two-time MVP and the leading candidate for this season’s top honors, banners the Lady Stags along with middle blocker Katherine Villegas, setter Vira Guillema and libero Alyssa Eroa.

“We will give it all to win this year,” Soltones stressed.

For its part, Arellano made it to the finals by dethroning the Lady Blazers, 19-25, 25-23, 19-25, 25-13, 15-9, in the stepladder semifinals on Friday.

“We have another chance and we’re all eager to take advantage of it,” said Arellano chief Obet Javier, who will bank on Rialen Sante, Jovielyn Prado, Andrea Marzan and Erica Calixto.

In juniors, Lyceum of the Philippines University takes on reigning champion Perpetual Help at 10 a.m. in Game 1 of their own championship series.

