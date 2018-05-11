Blazers burn Pirates in FilOil Preseason Cup

College of St. Benilde (CSB) launched a high-octane attack, torching Lyceum of the Philippines University, 92-68, for its second straight win in the 12th FilOil Flying V Preseason Cup on Friday at the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan City.

Five cagers scored in double figures as the Blazers buried 57 percent of their shots en route to a pristine 2-0 win-loss record at No. 2 in Group B.

“That’s really where we wanted to be. We want to be a fast-paced team but we are going to be deliberate on what we do,” said CSB head coach TY Tang.

Clement Leutcheu led St. Benilde’s onslaught as the Senegalese big man finished with a double-double of 19 points and 15 rebounds while Yankee Haruna fired 14 points on an efficient 6-of-7 shooting clip.

Unique Naboa and Carlo Young tallied 11 points apiece even as Justin Gutang added 10 markers in the blowout win.

Jesper Ayaay scored 14 points and Ralph Tansingco chalked 12 markers for the slumping Pirates, who absorbed their fourth straight loss against a lone win. Main gunner CJ Perez was limited to just eight points in 20 minutes of action.

Lyceum played sans Cameroonian center Mike Nzeusseu and the Marcelino twins but Tang insisted that they were focused on their performance not on the foes being shorthanded.

“For us, it’s not about who we play. It’s about how we play. It’s always playing to our identity. Whether we play against a college team, a high school team or a pro team, we want to be consistent on what we do,” said Tang.

Besides overpowering the Pirates’ 31 percent field goal shooting, the Blazers also outworked them in rebounds (53-39) and assists (19-10).

CSB posted a huge 41-26 lead at the break behind the scoring outbursts of Leutcheu, Young and Naboa, who joined forces to match Lyceum’s first half output.

Energetic forwards Haruna and Gutang then waxed hot in the third frame as the Blazers cruised to a hefty 66-40 advantage.

Earlier in the juniors division, Far Eastern University (FEU) clobbered Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu, 84-60.

The Baby Tamaraws heavily outgunned the Magis Eagles in the pivotal payoff period, 35-14, to improve to 1-1.

Royce Alforque notched a game-high 17 points on top of six rebounds and three assists while Kyle Bautista chipped in 14 markers. Three other FEU junior cagers scored in double digits.

Eric Tuadles and Joshua Barrientos had 14 points apiece but Ateneo de Cebu got a measly output from its other players as it fell to 1-1.

The scores:

Seniors division

CSB (92)—Leutcheu 19, Haruna 14, Naboa 11, Young 11, Gutang 10, Nayve 6, Domingo 4, Velasco 4, Belgica 4, Carlos 3, Dixon 2, Pasturan 2, Pagulayan 2, Miranda 0.

Lyceum (68)—Ayaay 14, Tansingco 12, Perez 8, Ibañez 7, Pretta 5, Remulla 5, Pericas 4, Mahinay 4, Guinto 4, Caduyac 3, Salo 2.

Quarterscores: 17-11; 41-26; 68-42; 92-68

Juniors division

FEU (84)—Alforque 17, Bautista K. 14, Sajonia 12, Abarrientos 10, Armendez 10, Tolentino 9, Bradley 6, Ona 4, Balaga 2, Barasi 0, Bautista S. 0, Rocha 0, Libago 0.

ATENEO DE CEBU (60)—Tuadles 14, Barrientos 14, Cutamora 6, Dadang 6, Fuentebella 5, Lewis 4, Canoy 4, Bacao 3, Quema 2, Ong 2, Celerinos 0, Aguilar 0, Mesina 0, Tanting 0.

Quarterscores: 12-15; 20-26; 49-46; 84-60