Blazers capture NCAA football title

College of Saint Benilde (CSB) beat Arellano University in a thrilling penalty shootout anew, 3-2, to win the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Season 93 seniors football championship on Wednesday night at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium in Manila.

Following another 1-1 deadlock in 120 minutes of play, goalkeeper Jake Vicen came through with the title-clinching save in the shootout as the Blazers ended a seven-year title drought.

“This was a good season for us. We ended the drought. The players deserve this championship,” said CSB head coach Marlon Maro, whose squad last won a title in 2010.

The Taft-based booters overcame a one-game deficit to snare their fourth crown in history. After losing 2-3 in the series opener that went into extra time, CSB outscored Arellano in a shootout, 4-3, in Game Two to force the winner-take-all match.

“Same thing today as what we’ve discussed in the halftime of last game. My players said, ‘We will get this, Coach.’ They really wanted to win this match,” added Maro who was also named Coach of the Year.

Unlike in the first two games, the Blazers notched the opening goal this time around as Miguel Artillera found space on the right flank then fired from outside the box in the 38th minute. It was CSB’s first taste of the lead in the series.

The Chiefs posted the equalizer through a counter-attack just four minutes past the restart. Top striker Roberto Corsame received a sneaky-through ball from the middle before going for a clinical finish.

Chances came aplenty for both sides in the second half but none was able to score the match-winning goal, leading to the third extra time in a row.

Fatigue began to take its toll as the deadlock remained at the end of the extension play, setting the stage for Vicen’s heroics.

Arellano got an early 2-1 lead in the shootout, thanks to custodian Jericho Desalisa’s save on Earl Laguerta’s attempt after James Ayuban and Jumbel Guinabang struck from the spot while Daniel Liozo made good on CSB’s first try.

Evander Alquitela and Angelo Guengon shot over the crossbar then Renz Tulayba and Major Dean Ebarle slotted home the ball, giving the Blazers a 3-2 upper hand while the Chiefs were left with their last attempt.

But the graduating Vicen stopped Corsame’s shot to notch the final count that sent the CSB crowd to a raucous celebration.

Vicen capped his collegiate football career with the season’s Best Goalkeeper award while teammate Tulayba copped the Most Valuable Player and Best Midfielder honors.

Meanwhile, San Beda College’s Nimrod Balabat was named Best Striker and Arellano’s Patrick Bernarte Best Defender. San Beda received the Fair Play award.