Blazers force do-or-die Game 3 vs AU

College of Saint Benilde (CSB) forged a winner-take all match as it outgunned Arellano University (AU) in penalty shootout, 4-3, in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Season 93 seniors football finals on Monday night at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium in Manila.

Substitute midfielder Moiselle Alforque calmly buried the last shot from the penalty spot as the Blazers kept their title hopes alive, forcing a deciding Game 3 on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the same venue.

“We’re fortunate to extend the series. Fielding in new faces and finishing with new players. The players deserve the win,” said CSB head coach Marlon Maro.

After his wards bounced back from a 2-3 loss in the finals opener, Maro now looks forward to the deciding showdown.

“We have the momentum switched (to our side). No pressure at all. May the best team win,” said the national team mentor, who will have his main man Daniel Liozo back after serving a suspension.

Raring to end the series and win the title, Arellano immediately dictated the pace in the early goings.

The Chiefs got rewarded just seven minutes past the kickoff when Cyril Sanquilos launched a shot from outside the box that flew past the outstretched arm of goalkeeper Jake Vicen.

The Taft-based booters notched the equalizer in the 61st minute as Major Dean Ebarle headed home the ball from a tight angle off a nifty delivery by Melo Genco.

Both squads were not able to break the deadlock until the final whistle in the extra time, leading to the thrilling shootout.

Cymun Sanquilos, Charles Gamutan and Roberto Corsame scored for the Chiefs while Earl Laguerta, Vincent Lovitos and Renz Tulayba equalized for the Blazers in the first four attempts.

After Patrick Bernarte muffed the last shot for Arellano, a composed Alforque beat goalkeeper Jericho Desalisa to seal the crucial win for CSB.

In the juniors division, San Beda College retained the crown to hoist its 17th trophy overall with a 3-1 shootout victory over CSB-La Salle Greenhills.

Season’s Most Valuable Player and Best Striker Mariano Suba Jr. struck a hat trick as the Red Cubs forced a 3-3 tie after 120 minutes of play.

Best Goalkeeper Jessie Reil Semblante then stepped up in the shootout, coming up with three saves and blasting the title-clinching goal.