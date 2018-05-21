Blazers gun for fifth straight win vs Tigers

College of St. Benilde seeks to stretch its Group B lead while Mapua University guns for a share of Group A lead when the two undefeated teams battle separate foes today in the 12thFilOil Flying V Preseason Cup at the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan City.

St. Benilde looks to extend its surprising four-win start to the preseason and close in on a quarterfinals berth following a gritty 74-69 victory over Arellano University last Friday.

TY Tang’s Blazers held the Chiefs scoreless in the final three minutes of their previous win before prized recruit Justin Gutang and mainstay Yankie Haruna combined forces to spark a closing 11-0 run.

Gutang and Haruna along with Unique Naboa, Edward Dixon and Clement Leutcheu are tabbed to lead the charge anew as the Taft-based squad takes on University of Sto. Tomas (UST) at 2:15 p.m.

UST is aching to rebound from a 64-87 beating to Adamson University also four days ago.

Coach Aldin Ayo is expected to bank on veteran guards Renzo Subido and Marvin Lee in the Growling Tigers’ bid to improve their 1-2 win-loss record.

Meanwhile, Mapua eyes to join idle Ateneo De Manila University and De La Salle University atop the 10-team Group A when it squares off with University of Perpetual Help at 12:30 p.m.

The Cardinals hold a perfect card in three games after grinding out wins against University of the Philippines (79-78), Emilio Aguinaldo College (77-74) and National University (87-82).

The winless Altas, on the other hand, try to evade elimination as they shoot for a maiden triumph in their fifth outing.

In other games, the underperforming Gilas Pilipinas Cadets (1-5) collide with University of the East (1-1) at 7 p.m. even as Adamson (2-0) stakes its unbeaten slate against Far Eastern University (3-1) at 4:30 p.m.