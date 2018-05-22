Blazers hold off Tigers in FilOil Preseason Cup

College of St. Benilde (CSB) banked on its veteran players as it held off a shorthanded University of Sto. Tomas (UST), 99-87, in the 12th FilOil Flying V Preseason Cup on Tuesday at the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan City.

Mainstays Clement Leutcheu, Edward Dixon and JJ Domingo led the Group B-leading team Blazers to their fifth straight win in as many games.

Senegalese big man Leutcheu notched a double-double of 22 points and 15 rebounds while Dixon and Domingo fired 16 and 14 markers, respectively.

St. Benilde head coach TY Tang lauded his team for winning the highly physical game that saw a total of 61 fouls and one ejected player from each squad.

“Being mentally tough is being able to play within the environment and still win after 40 minutes of the game. I think we just handled that well,” said Tang.

The young mentor also commended his young guns for stepping up in the absence of guards Unique Naboa and James Pasturan, who chipped in 11 and seven points, respectively, before being sidelined by injuries. Prized recruit Justin Gutang got injured during the pre-game warm-up.

“It’s a good thing that they stepped up in terms of playing today. They were really ready to play,” he said.

Kenneth Zamora and Zach Huang led the Growling Tigers with 22 and 21 points, respectively. Veteran guard Marvin Lee had 19 points while Toby Agustin had 13 for the Growling Tigers.

UST absorbed its second straight loss and fourth overall against a lone win.

CSB broke away from a close first half contest as it launched a 19-6 run to take a 52-39 lead midway the third quarter.

UST trimmed the deficit down to 63-68 on Zamora’s triple early in the final frame but Domingo hit a trey that capped an 11-4 blast, which restored the lead, 79-67 at the 6:25 mark.

The triumvirate of Leutcheu, Dixon and Domingo scored the baskets for the Blazers down the stretch to fend off every Tigers’ fightback.

Adamson University (2-0) and Far Eastern University (3-1) are battling at press time while Gilas Pilipinas Cadets (1-5) takes on University of the East (1-1) in the closing game.

The scores:

CSB (99)– Leutcheu 22, Dixon 16, Domingo 14, Naboa 11, Young 9, Pasturan 7, Haruna 6, Belgica 5, Carlos 3, Velasco 3, Pagulayan 3, Nayve 0.

UST (87)– Zamora 22, Huang 21, Lee 19, Agustin 13, Cansino 8, Cosejo 4, Caunan 0, Bataller 0, Marcos 0, Asuncion 0.

Quarterscores: 19-14; 33-31; 63-55; 99-87