Blazers scorch Chiefs in FilOil Preseason Cup

College of St. Benilde’s (CSB) huge defensive stops down the stretch allowed it to win 74-69 over Arellano University in the 12th FilOil Flying V Preseason Cup on Friday at the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan City.

The Group B leading team Blazers held the Chiefs scoreless with under three minutes left in the game en route to their fourth straight win in as many games.

CSB head coach TY Tang said that it was grit that allowed his wards to win.

“The thing about this game is that I saw their hearts wanting to win this game. They fought all the way until the end and just didn’t want to lose,” said Tang.

“They didn’t back down on defense and were able to convert after the defensive stops,” he added.

Yankee Haruna and Justin Gutang led CSB with 20 and 19 points, respectively, on top of a combined 20 rebounds. The two forwards also sank big baskets in the crunch time.

Levi Dela Cruz paced Arellano with 14 points and six rebounds, Harry Dumagan notched 11 markers and Guilmer Dela Torre had 10 points.

The Chiefs saw their two-game streak end as they fell to 2-2.

Tied at 52-all following a sluggish third quarter, Rence Alcoriza and Dela Torre knocked down two triples apiece to spark an 11-2 run as Arellano pulled away, 66-59, halfway through the final frame.

CSB responded with two quick shots courtesy of Edward Dixon and Haruna but Dela Torre hit another Trey to restore their lead 69-63 with 2:50 remaining.

That would be the Chiefs’ last basket, however, as the Blazers unloaded a finishing 11-0 blast. Unique Naboa blocked Dela Torre’s three-point attempt while Gutang swatted away Alcoriza’s shot that led to Haruna’s three-point play off a fastbreak.

Meanwhile, in the juniors division, Far Eastern University barged into the Final Four after beating Colegio de San Juan de Letran, 70-65.

Xyrus Torres fired a game-high 18 points while Royce Alforque, Cedric Ona and Tristand Bradley chipped in nine markers each as the Baby Tamaraws secured their seat in the semifinals with a 2-0 slate.

Shawn Argente had 15 points and Vince Miranda had 12 markers for the Squires, who bowed out of contention with a winless card in two games.

The scores:

Seniors division

CSB (74)—Haruna 20, Gutang 19, Young 8, Dixon 7, Pasturan 5, Naboa 5, Leutcheu 4, Belgica 2, Domingo 2, Pagulayan 2, Velasco 0, Carlos 0.

ARELLANO (69)—Dela Cruz 14, Dumagan 11, Dela Torre 10, Alcoriza 9, Abanes 8, Cañete 7, Concepcion 3, Meca 2, Alban 2, Santos 2, Chavez 1, Sera Josef 0, Labarda 0, Filart 0, Ongolo Ongolo 0.

Quarterscores: 27-21; 42-40; 52-52; 74-69

Juniors division

FEU (70)—Torres 18, Alforque 9, Ona 9, Tristan 9, Tolentino 7, Mantua 6, Sajonia 4, Barasi 4, Armendez 2, Bautista K. 2, Balaga 0, Hontiveros 0, Libago 0, Abarrientos 0, Bautista S. 0.

LETRAN (65)—Argente 15, Miranda 12, Romenez 11, Umali 10, Saure 8, Guarino 5, Omega 4, Tabajen 0, Culanay 0, Cerveza 0, Yanes 0, Santiago 0, Cauguiran 0, Lontok 0.

Quarterscores: 16-12; 36-26; 48-46; 70-65