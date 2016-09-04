Blazers slip past Tigers in Ang Liga

College of Saint Benilde slipped past University of Santo Tomas (UST), 1-0, in the 14th Ang Liga on Saturday at the San Beda College Football Field in Manila.

The Blazers finally caught their share of the winning column with a narrow victory over the Growling Tigers.

Both clubs were eager to snatch a taste of the lead but their exchange of blows went unrewarded midway through the first half of play.

Benilde finally broke the goalless silence of the game before the break courtesy of a strike by Carmelo Genco in the first minute of injury time.

UST scrambled its offense in hopes of equalizing the score line before the end of regulation but the Benilde defense stood their ground secure the victory.

The Benildeans were handed a 0-2 loss by University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAA) champions University of the Philippines (UP) in their initial match.

Meanwhile, the reserve team of Far Eastern University (FEU) defeated UP Team B, 3-2, in a heated contest in the second division of the collegiate meet.

Gio Pabualan took the lead for FEU Team B with a strike in the 16th minute but UP-B retaliated with two quick goals by Patrick Dizon and Giorgio Blanco in the 36th and 38th minutes, respectively, to take the advantage at the half.

As play resumed for the second half, the Tamaraws grabbed two by Pabualan in the 60th and by Marc Tobias in the 87th minute to seal their triumph over the Fighting Maroons.

On the other hand, the clash between UP and Ateneo de Manila University in the first division ended in a scoreless stalemate while the game of Don Bosco Technical College and UST Team B also ended in a nil-nil draw.