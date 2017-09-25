Blazers stay unbeaten in Ang Liga Season 15

College of Saint Benilde downed University of Perpetual Help System DALTA, 2-0, to stay as the lone unbeaten team in the top division of the Ang Liga Season 15 collegiate football tournament on Sunday at the De La Salle University Science and Technology Football Field in Biñan, Laguna.

Vincent Erik Lovitos struck in the 36th minute while Perpetual’s Aldrin Agana scored his own goal in the 68th as the Blazers cruised to their fourth straight victory in as many games.

With the win, the Taft-based booters solidified their hold of No. 4 with 12 points.

The Altas Booters were left stuck on No. 9 with a winless slate in four matches.

Meanwhile, University of the Philippines trounced San Beda College, 4-0, in a marquee match-up.

Daniel Saavedra blasted a brace in the first half, Ian Clariño chipped in before the break and Raphael Resuma scored with a header midway the second half in the easy victory.

The Maroon Booters posted their fourth win in a row to firm up their grip of No. 3 with 12 points and a superior goal difference over the Blazers.

The Red Booters slid to No. 6 with six points as the reigning National Collegiate Athletic Association champions absorbed their first loss in the preseason tourney.

In the opening game, University of Santo Tomas rebounded from a loss in an emphatic fashion as it decimated a hapless Emilio Aguinaldo College, 6-0.

The Golden Booters notched their second win in six outings to move up to No. 5 with seven points while the Generals remained at the bottom after dropping all their four games.