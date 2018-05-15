Blazers tame Tamaraws in FilOil Preseason Cup

College of St. Benilde (CSB) pulled off an 80-73 upset over Far Eastern University (FEU) in a heated game to emerge as solo leader in Group B in the 12th FilOil Flying V Preseason Cup on Tuesday at the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan City.

The Blazers unleashed a fiery fourth quarter run to notch their third straight win in as many outings, surpassing the erstwhile leading Tamaraws who fell to a 3-1.

“We want to be bold and we want to send a statement as well. We played against a Final Four team in the UAAP and they still have a formidable lineup,” said St. Benilde head coach TY Tang.

“We just want to compete, keep winning and getting exposed in terms of what we need to correct and what kind of things we do successfully on the court,” he added.

Justin Gutang fired a game-high 27 points on top of five rebounds and three assists. The athletic forward hit two triples en route to pouring eight points in CSB’s rally in the payoff period.

“Justin is really a diamond in the rough,” said Tang of his prized recruit from California, USA. “He’s already a made player. With his skill sets and athleticism, he’s ready for the NCAA and maybe one day he can be part of Gilas.”

Clement Leutcheu tallied a double-double of 13 points and 14 boards, Edward Dixon chipped in 12 points and Unique Naboa chalked nine markers, including clutch free throws, in the win.

It was a tight contest between Group B’s top teams until the Gutang-led Blazers scored three treys to spark a 20-9 blast that gave them a 76-66 lead with 3:20 left in the game.

A commotion happened near the end of CSB’s searing run with FEU mentor Olsen Racela and Gilas Cadet Arvin Tolentino meted out one technical foul each.

Gutang sank the ensuing technical free throws to cap the pivotal Blazers run before Naboa kept the Tamaraws at bay with four pressure-packed charities.

Tolentino had 16 points and nine boards while Wendell Comboy had 10 markers for FEU.

Earlier in the juniors division, Jerry Abadiano, Cyril Gonzales and Harold Alarcon led a balanced attack as National University clobbered Sacred Heart School-Ateneo De Cebu, 92-61, to keep the solo lead.

Abadiano posted 17 points, Gonzales notched 16 markers and Alarcon scored 12 points for the leading Bullpups, who registered their second straight win in as many games.

All players deployed by coach Goldwyn Monteverde contributed at least two points in the blowout victory.

Eric Tuadles had 14 points even as Errik Quema and Rey Lewis had 12 markers each for the Magis Eagles, who dropped to No. 3 as they absorbed their second straight loss following an opening game win.

The scores:

Seniors division

CSB (80)– Gutang 27, Leutcheu 13, Dixon 12, Naboa 9, Haruna 7, Pasturan 5, Domingo 4, Carlos 3, Young 0, Belgica 0, Velasco 0, Pagulayan 0.

FEU (73)– Tolentino 16, Comboy 10, Tuffin 9, Ebona 8, Cani 7, Escoto 5, Bayquin 5, Orizu 4, Parker 3, Inigo 3, Bienes 3, Ramirez 0, Nunag 0, Stockton 0.

Quarterscores: 22-17; 38-39; 56-57; 80-73

Juniors division

NU (92)– Abadiano 17, Gonzales 16, Alarcon 12, Felicida 9, Fortea 7, Songcuya 7, Buensalida 6, Lantaya 6, Vinoya 3, Mailim 3, Tamayo 2, Abiera 2, Torres 2.

ATENEO DE CEBU (61)– Tuadles 14, Quema 12, Lewis 12, Celerinos 5, Canoy 4, Casinillo 4, Tan 4, Fuentebella 3, Alloso 2, Jabalon 1, Cutamora 0, Barrientos 0, Ngo 0, Mesina 0, Dadang 0.

Quarterscores: 21-17; 38-33; 69-44; 92-61