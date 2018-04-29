Blazers torch JRU in Preseason Cup

College of Saint Benilde routed Jose Rizal University, 104-83, for its first victory in Group B of the 2018 FilOil Flying V Preseason Cup on Sunday at The Arena in San Juan City.

The Blazers had a good start pulling away 32-13 early in the game.

Forward Yankie Haruna finished with 16 points highlighted by a perfect 9-of-9 shooting in the foul line on top of four steals and four rebounds.

James Pasturan and Edward Dixon added 13 points apiece also for the Blazers.

St. Benilde stretched its advantage to as high as 27 points—87-60 — early in the fourth quarter.

Mark Dela Virgen and Karl Bordon tallied 15 points each to lead the Heavy Bombers, as Jose Rizal U stayed winless in two games.

In the second game, Mapua University beat Emilio Aguinaldo College, 77-74, for its second-straight win.

Christian Buñag notched 17 points and 11 rebounds while Lawrence Victoria finished with 14 points and six assists to lead the Cardinals.

The Generals’ record dropped to 0-1.

SCORES:

CSB 104 – Haruna 16, Pasturan 13, Dixon 13, Young 9, Gutang 8, Nayve 8, Leutcheu 7, Domingo 7, Ocampo 6, Naboa 5, Pagulayan 4, Barnes 4, Velasco 3, Flores 0, Carlos 0.

JRU 83 – Dela Virgen 15, Bordon 15, Steinl 10, Mendoza 7, Dulalia 7, Estrella 6, Perez 5, Ramos 4, Ocay 4, Yu 3, Dela Rosa 3, Silvarez 2, Esquerra 2, De Guzman 0, Serafica 0

Quarterscores: 32-13, 52-38, 80-58, 104-83