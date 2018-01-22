Bless the base and the children

THE US Senate‘s 50-49 vote that shut down the federal government Friday last week, January 19, 2018, echoes the divide that President Donald Trump has created and continues to turn into cataclysmic partisan chasm.

The reason?

Both parties were catering to their base, not the entire electorate or the American people: because the midterm election is coming up this year.

With the defeat of candidates backed up by President Trump the most prominent of which is Judge Roy Moore of Alabama, the Republicans are fearful of losing federal and state seats.

The Democrats on the other hand—sensing blood in the electoral waters—are spoiling for a fight, further fueled by a federal court ruling earlier in January this year which “deemed North Carolina’s 2016 congressional map unconstitutional because it was drawn to discriminate against Democratic voters—marking the first time a federal court has struck down a redistricting plan for partisan gerrymandering.”

The Grand Old Party had been the party of free market capitalism, free enterprise, a strong national defense, deregulation and restrictions on labor unions.

The Democratic Party on the other hand advocates social and economic equality mainly through government intervention reflected in the creation and maintenance of social programs, support for labor unions, affordable college tuition, universal health care and equal opportunity, consumer protection and environmental protection.

Intrinsic to getting their agenda is how to fund the programs that each political party embraces. So, every year, a federal budget must be passed. Since politics is the game of compromise and the “art of the possible,” negotiations ensue.

Issues old and new, emergent, simmering or long-time festering come to the fore and each party seizes that which would get traction.

That was traditional American politics.

Then Trump happened.

An outsider who peddles himself as the great, ultimate negotiator, Trump hit the mother lode of issues that both the Republican and Democratic parties missed: the unspoken fear of immigrants, the loathing of politicians in Washington who – term after term regardless of party affiliation – valued political correctness.

Cast aside by the ruling urban, cosmopolitan elite on both coasts were the traditional, conservative White Americans in small cities and rural areas: those who may have completed high school and obtained two-year or associate degrees; and US-born Americans who are in their 40s, 50s and 60s earning approximately $50,000 a year. These income groups gave President Trump 50 percent of the vote

Hidden in the profile of Trump voters that pundits missed were Americans who were earning $100,000 to $199,000 (48 percent or close to a quarter of the electorate); as well as those earning $200,000 to $250,000 and above annually. These affluent Americans gave Trump 49 percent and 48 percent of the 10 percent who cast their votes.

They represent the new Republican base, thanks to Trump. In fact, they are more Trumpians than Republicans. President Trump accurately describes his supporters as die-hards who will not abandon him even if he shoots people on the streets and by extension deport from the US for being drug addicts, criminals and rapists.

Hence, the Republican Party cannot disown the “man-child” in the White House for fear of being demonized by Trumpeteers and abandoned by Trumpians. So, when push comes to shove on getting legislative action across the aisle, Republicans wait for Trump’s signal before crossing the rails.

The color of immigrants coming to the United States changed when the Hart-Celler Act, commonly known as the Immigration and Nationality Act of 1965, abolished the national origin quota system for being tilted towards White Europeans.

Instead, the 1965 law, enacted during the term of Lyndon B. Johnson, a Democrat from Texas, created per county numbers and preference visa categories that focused on an immigrant’s family relationships and skills. There were more visa allocations for family-preference categories (226,000) versus the employment-based categories (140,000).

US immigration laws follow the country’s policy thrusts. Colonization brought American culture to the East and especially the border nation of Mexico. Waves of migrants from the Philippines (from the student pensionados during the Commonwealth period as the US prepared Filipinos for self-rule) to the agricultural and canning industry workers to Hawaii, California, Washington state and Alaska; then the Filipino veterans and finally the professionals (doctors, nurses, engineers) who had to keep the hospitals running as Americans were deployed to Vietnam and succeeding wars.

The result was a huge number of new permanent residents who applied for and were naturalized as American citizens. This group was able to sponsor their spouses, minor children and parents outside of the quota. Without numerical limits, the number of immigrants admitted to the US rose to approximately one million immigrants a year.

This chain of migration coincided with the flood of migrants from Mexico, economic and political refugees who entered the US through the porous border. In addition, there were those who overstayed their visas. A good number were able to legalize their status, but 11 to 12 million remain undocumented, aliens who also have brought their minor kids. These children—most of whom have not known any other country but the US, have adapted to US culture and built their network of friends —were able to come out of the shadows through the Deferred Action of Children Arrivals (DACA), an executive action by then President Barack Obama in June 2012.

To provide DACA beneficiaries with a legal pathway to residency and citizenship, the Development, Relief, and Education for Alien Minors (DREAM) Act was introduced, a multi-phased legalization process that would first grant conditional residency, and upon meeting further qualifications, permanent residency. After five years, these prospective DACA beneficiaries (now called DREAMERs, after the proposed legislation) will be able to apply for American citizenship.

Fulfilling his campaign promise to his base, Trump rescinded DACA, leaving the 800,000 Dreamers subject to deportation even as he had intermittent and contradicting positions on allowing Dreamers to stay.

The Democratic Party will not want to pass a budget bill without provisions for a legal pathway for Dreamers. The Republican Party meanwhile will not budge from its key provisions to cut the migration chain by drastically reducing the family-preference categories; increase skilled migration, build the wall and have Mexico pay for it, increased border protection and eliminate the diversity visa lottery system.