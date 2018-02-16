Bling me maybe

When you give someone a remarkable piece of jewelry, it signifies that you value and cherish him or her. Gifting someone with a luxurious item requires a considerable amount of thinking, but not to worry because THELOOKBOOK has sorted out five top-notch brands to get your loved one an irreplaceable present. From extravagant diamonds to classic stainless steel, these gifts will certainly symbolize how much you love them.

Charriol (Forever Waves)

Inspired by the free-spirited waves of California beaches, Charriol’s Forever Jewelry came up with Forever Waves. The intertwined material cables in between two rims is meant to embody rippling waves. Its underlying meaning and unique style make it an ideal gift for someone who enjoys the sea. With its durable stainless steel material it makes the bracelet rust-resistant so that it can be worn anywhere everyday. It is a classic high-end piece that beautifully accessorizes the receiver’s wrist.

Charriol (Pont D’Amour)

Charriol has released a one of a kind collection for the lovely couples. Pont D’Amour signifies Bridge of Love as bridges are meant to connect people or rekindle a relationship. Just like Forever Waves collection, the twisted cable is attached to a single U-shaped metal connector for another unique style. Made with stainless steel and white topaz makes the bracelets exceptionally beautiful.

Thomas Sabo

Celebrate the year of the Dog with Thomas Sabo’s limited animal charms made with 925 Sterling silver. The Charm Club edition is detailed with cold enamel and plays in the colour palette of monochrome. Gift your friend, your parents or someone who is close to your heart a charm as it is said to bring luck and protection. For something more personalized, you can individually imprint his or her zodiac sign. A minimalist and contemplative gift, it will delight anyone who receives it.

***

Nomination

You can’t go wrong with bracelets made of gold. Give your family, friend, or partner a thoughtful and lustrous piece of bangle-style jewelry from Nomination Italy that hangs beautifully on your wrist. Composable Collection has a wide selection of bracelets made with the highest quality sterling silver, 18kt gold or 9kt rose gold engraved with the most romantic messages you could tell your loved one.

For something more personal, Unica Collection has a complete set of jewelry, from bracelets to rings, designed with dangling gold plates along precious and vibrant coloured stones. These eye-catching bracelets could be heavy but still add a dramatic finish to the one wearing it.

F&C Jewelry

Making a woman smile is the most rewarding feeling for a man. Surprise your loved one with a flawless and precious feminine piece of jewelry from F&C. The chunky necklace and dainty earrings are finely detailed with sparkling gems that are flattering to every woman who wears it.

The slender intertwined bracelet is versatile and can be worn at any event. A divine ring from F&C also shows elegance with its round shimmery stones. Let F&C express your love that can’t be done with words.

MyDiamond

A tantalizing heart-shaped diamond is a perfect gift this Valentine as it symbolizes your eternal love. My Diamond has an exquisite and luxurious collection of 14k white gold heart designed jewelry such as a stud earring and heart pendant that are embellished with 18 pieces of .5 carat diamonds and .37 carat diamonds respectively. Perfect as a keepsake for someone you cherish, like your sister or your girlfriend.

Some ladies prefer jewelry that is not too eye-catching. You can opt for a classy and timeless piece from MyDiamond. Give her a fancy 14k white gold Rosita pendant and stud earring with 9 pieces of 0.15 carat diamonds and diamond bail with 10 pieces of 0.02 carat diamonds. The 14k white gold Rosita stud earring is made with 18 pieces of .5 diamonds. These are fancy yet simple stones that she will definitely fall in love with.