Blockchain & Energy: First Gen works with Energo Labs for groundbreaking innovation

Shanghai-based Energo Labs and clean supplier First Gen recently unveiled a cutting-edge clean energy project at De La Salle University-Dasmariñas (DLSU-D). Structured around a campus microgrid, this project demonstrates the power of disruptive “blockchain” technology to enable “peer-to-peer” (P2P) exchange of electricity between “prosumers” e.g. buildings that both consume and supply power at the same time, for a more efficient and reliable energy supply through renewables. This innovative energy accounting system utilizes emerging distributed ledger technology to moderate and record these transactions.

Energo Labs, a global enterprise dedicated to transforming the renewable energy industry through the use of decentralized technology, also donated a 10-kilowatt (KW) solar system to DLSU-D. Along with boosting renewable energy production on campus thus saving up to P1.8M over its 20-year life, this new solar system will boost renewable energy production on campus, complementing DLSU-D’s push to become on the world’s most sustainable campuses. It is currently ranked 23rd in Asia based on the 2017 Green Metric World University ranking.

This project was made possible through the value-enhancing service that comes with First Gen’s power supply agreement, which supplies DLSU-D with 100 percent renewable energy.

“Our approach has always been to deliver unique value beyond the clean power we supply…in this case DLSU-D’s priority was producing innovative and visionary students by exposing them to technologies that can and will shape our future. Blockchain is one such technology,” commented First Gen Vice President Aloysius Santos.

Other major stakeholders in the undertaking include DLSU-D’s College of Engineering and Computer Science, project host and research partner; Chinese telecom corporation Huawei, PV solar inverter supplier; Brills Marketing, solar inverter provider; and Netsolar, solar panel provider and installer.

DLSU-D’s Vice Chancellor for Academics and Research, Dr. Marco Saez, PhD commented, “We are fortunate to be one of the first campuses in the country to have a functional blockchain-enabled microgrid. Such projects nurture curiosity among our students, leading to greater innovation.”

In addition to their involvement in the campus energy project, Energo Labs also hosted an interactive workshop in the university on March 8 covering topics such as blockchain’s potential for environmental and social impact and a real-live demo of the energy-trading app.

Considering the success of the DLSU-D microgrid project, Energo continues to promote local blockchain education and entrepreneurship, with plans in motion for an extended series of workshops in collaboration with DLSU-D and First Gen.