Blockchain: is it for you?

Have you ever wondered if the organic juice in your kitchen is, indeed, from organic fruits and processed without industrial solvents or genetic engineering? Or is your “Made in Japan” appliance or vehicle entirely manufactured in Japan, using Japan-made parts?

As a consumer, how would you want to be assured that a product’s claim is authentic, without the need for validation of third parties, which adds to the cost of the product?

Blockchain could provide that assurance.

Blockchain, which was first conceptualized by someone (or a group of people) known as Satoshi Nakamoto, was originally made as the public ledger of this digital currency – the bitcoin. It authenticates and validates the existence of the bitcoin, its owner, as well as the corresponding transaction without the need for a central certifying authority. The latter should have been critical, given that the currency is virtual and not backed by any government body or the like. Because of this validation, blockchain solves the problem of double spending, which was a risk for bitcoin.

Technically, a blockchain is a distributed ledger technology across a peer-to-peer network. Each block in the chain is a transaction that users have verified by solving an algorithm. Each block has an indelible imprint called hash, to make the chain permanent, immutable, or unchangeable.

Simply put, a blockchain is a digital ledger shared among parties who agree on the authenticity of additional transactions. And given that all parties have access to the same ledger, no one can alter the ledger without informing all the rest. It’s like modifying an electronic calendar invite, which you’ve already sent. All the invitees will be automatically informed of any changes, so nothing slips under their noses. But unlike a calendar invite, modifications or additions to the blockchain will have to be approved by at least 51 percent of the users. So any successful addition or modification in the blockchain has been verified by at least the majority of the users.

This kind of transparency allows blockchain to be a trusted ledger, and as such, has many uses.

Applications

Blockchain is now used to guarantee the authenticity of diamonds as they are passed on to customers, starting from the moment the stones were dug from the ground. Blockchain can also assure a buyer that they’re not blood diamonds, but have been mined in compliance with the Kimberley Process Certification Scheme of the United Nations.

Food companies have also used blockchain in tracing products throughout the supply chain, i.e., from farm to plate. This allows consumers to get real-time information about the product’s origins, and to be assured of fair trade, for example.

Walmart conducted a test on a set of their mangoes to know where they came from. Manually, it took the US retail giant six days, 18 hours, and 26 minutes to find out. When it tracked and digitally recorded the food shipments using blockchain, they got the same answer instantly.

Because of such, blockchain could help prevent food waste during contamination as it could pinpoint infected products, and have those thrown away. Consequently, the safe ones would remain on the shelves.

Banks will definitely have many uses for blockchain, such as in clearing and settlements, payments, and trade finance. Blockchain will shorten the lead time and allow parties to get cash almost instantaneously, as opposed to days.

Implications

Blockchain will certainly generate cost-savings for companies. The trust established in its indelible ledgers are shared with all parties in a network, thus eliminating middlemen and some compliance costs.

Consumers will be more well informed of the products they buy, helping them make better choices, as well as being able to make stronger claims when possessing defective products. They may also benefit from lower prices of goods and services as sellers will be more cost-effective.

As the blockchain constantly moves, third parties such as auditors and regulators need to adjust their audit procedures and come up with more appropriate ways to validate transactions and balances. They may have to veer away from point-in-time audits to real-time review, and focus more on IT controls.

Given the benefits of blockchain, should everyone join the bandwagon? For the CEO, there are a number of things to consider. First, as in any digital transformation venture, it has to be aligned with one’s business strategy.

Converting to blockchain should not be done for its own sake. Blockchain should enhance your business model and allow you to achieve your strategic goals.

Secondly, blockchain entails cost. Aside from the technology itself, it would need a lot of data storage, considering the amount of information that will be collected and stored. Do a careful analysis, taking into account your resources, access to capital, and impact to profitability.

Thirdly, to adopt blockchain successfully, one has to get the buy-in, resources, and commitment from all parties that will be involved.

Blockchain is, indeed, very useful as it provides authenticity, transparency, and efficiency that would lead to cost-savings for a company, and greater satisfaction and better experience for customers. But are you ready for it?

Catherine H. Lipana-Gomezis a director from the Deals and Corporate Finance department of Isla Lipana & Co., a member firm of the PwC network. For more information, please email markets@ph.pwc.com. This content is for general information purposes only, and should not be used as a substitute for consultation with professional advisors.