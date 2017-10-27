Blockchain wonders

One of the topics discussed in a recent FINEX conference was the concept of cryptocurrencies and the underlying software platform that makes cryptocurrencies feasible. In that conference, cryptocurrencies were simply defined as real money on software platforms. The most common type would be the bitcoin, which has more than doubled in value so far this year despite the stringent warnings of Jamie Dillon of JP Morgan, as well as Saudi Prince Al Waleed bin Talal.

Cryptocurrencies essentially replace our local currencies, which are backed by our central banks.

The database to which these cryptocurrencies give you access, is based on blockchain technology. This technology allows financial transactions to be more open and more accessible to potentially anyone on the planet with network access. Our speaker, Mr. K. Subramaniam, expressed his own personal enthusiasm for this technology more than the cryptocurrencies that sit on these databases. His business, after all, accepts all types of currencies for payment and cryptocurrencies still represent a small portion of all purchases. Another speaker, Mr. A. Tan, also described other possible applications for this technology, such as having distinct records of an individual or his car.

What are the characteristics of a blockchain? A blockchain database is heavily encrypted and resides, or is backed up, on potentially thousands of computers all over the planet. The files can be broken up into pieces so even if a portion is hacked, the rest of the files remain protected. If the data on one computer is hacked, the other copies of the database have to agree to determine if the hacked data is, indeed, a legitimate change. If the other copies along the chain do not match, the change is rejected and it is changed back to match the others. The process cuts down on fraud, such as double spending, and it allows the transfer of funds simply, safely and relatively fast.

Some of the other applications of blockchain that were discussed in the conference were financial services with digital contracts that self-execute and self-maintain when terms are met. The blockchain record, or the distinct ledger, simplifies the process while canceling the need for intermediaries.

These digital contracts, or smart contracts sitting on a blockchain, are imbedded with an IF This Then That (IFTTT) code, which gives them self-execution qualities. This system waives the need for third-party intermediaries to confirm or ensure that all parties to a contract abide by the terms of the agreement. The blockchain ledger ensures that all the participants know the contract details and that contractual terms implement automatically once conditions are met. The examples presented in the conference can be used for a wide variety of applications such as financial derivatives, insurance contracts, property rights, and even for crowd funding.

We are just starting to see the tip of the possibilities of this technology. It promises to become a powerful tool for improving the way we conduct our businesses and the way we will deal with the rest of the world.

Ronald Goseco is currently executive vice president of FINEX and president of IDI-VW.