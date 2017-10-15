Blog is blind and bias can not see

We all love social media. Some are into it most of the time and eventually become anti-social.

Sometimes we do not need new ideas. We just need to make old ideas better and some are liable to label those as “out of the box.”

An easy way to decrease your following in social media is to start posting your personal problems.

While Newton’s third law says that for every action there is an equal and opposite reaction, social media indulges in over-reaction.

* * *

If success is not final, failure is not fatal either.

* * *

Somebody joked that what happens on Google stays on Google.

* * *

Three main reasons why corporations are reluctant to permit their employees to work at home:

Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

* * *

Social media on Travel:

We give so much time browsing the ideal tour package, packing what to bring, planning what to buy and taking photos of everything in chosen destinations. We come home and we usually forget one thing: enjoyment of the trip.

* * *

The difference between the rich and the poor are these two words: WANT and NEED.

* * *

The Liberal Party is launching a new book to be released soon. “BLOG IS BLIND and BLOGGERS CANNOT SEE.”

* * *

The Pro-Duterte group is planning to come up with a new book by RJ Nieto:

“LPs: THE NEW NON-THINKING PINOYS.”

* * *

Trump was right when he said that he is just doing things that he promised during the campaign. There’s only one misunderstanding: those who elected him did not believe that he was serious about it.

* * *

6 Filipino firms among world’s best employers with Google

Here are their rankings:

1. Ayala Corp (18th)

2. BDO Unibank (23rd)

3. Metrobank (69th)

4. Aboitiz Equity Ventures (320th)

5. Manila Electric Co (321st)

6. SM Investments (448th)

Now it’s time to ask the employees to disclose their bank accounts.

* * *

Ever wondered why President Kim Jong Un have such a weird haircut?

If he gets kicked out as President, he can get the part playing Larry in the next Three Stooges movie. Trump will surely audition for another part in a remake of Bond’s film “In Hair Majesty’s Secret Service.”

* * *

Old medical quote: “Attractive nurses probably never get accurate pulse readings from their male patients.”

* * *

Never check in to an expensive hospital to check hypertension. After all the tests and prescriptions, you will be assured that your blood pressure readings will be way up after you approach the cashier and check the bill.

* * *

Why do the Chinese not fear a North Korean military invasion?

Their uniforms would all dissolve crossing the river.

Why are the North Koreans experiencing terrible hacking problems?

Commodore 93s are easy targets.

* * *

CJ Sereno: “I have enough faith in the truth to sleep soundly at night; I have enough faith in our people, and in our democratic systems, to know that narratives built on lies will eventually crumble.”

* * *

Tycoon Andrew Tan wants to build Makati-Fort Bonifacio “Skytrain” at no cost to governemnt. I appreciate this kind of gesture. Profits geared towards infrastructure development inspire sincere and productive partnerships between private sector and government. Wish other tycoons will follow suit.

* * *

The ever-changing world of words:

Before, noise applies to sound, now it applies to photos.

Spam used to be food now it is called malware.

Brick with masonry is now associated with a dead smartphone.

Both golf and computer memory now use the word “hard drive.”

Fusion used to be an atomic term, now it denotes culinary mix.

Searchlight replaced by Google.

Telegraph replaced by Instagram

Library replaced by Facebook.

Why, even Dan Quayle replaced the language of South Americans from Spanish to Latin.

* * *

We should not fault Donald Trump for his Virgin Islands boo-boo. He thought the islands were bought by the late Hugh Hefner.

* * *

If you are a very kind-hearted and reasonable boss and you really want to change that impression quick, always call a meeting at 5 p.m.

* * *

If you are torn between going to the gym and going to an ice cream outlet, choose the ice cream as it will always convince you to go to the gym first all the time. Best of both worlds.

* * *

Quote of the Week:

Bias is a scientific fact. The goal of “good people” is to be aware and work through inherent bias, not to think: “Well, I’m a good person so I must not be racist or sexist.” It’s not magic or an admonishment against our character. We are less racist and sexist after we understand our world, society, neighborhood, family and personal lives and confront the inherent racism and sexism in our thoughts and actions. Good character is about the work involved in battling prejudice.

Good work, good deeds and good faith to all.