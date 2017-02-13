Blood donation drive launched in Maguindanao

SHARIFF AGUAK, Maguindanao: The National Voluntary Blood Services Program (NVBSP) of the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao’s Department of Health (ARMM-DOH) launched the first of its quarterly blood-letting activities this year at the ARMM-DOH Center in Cotabato recently with medical technologists, nurses and doctors from the Cotabato Regional and Medical Center (CRMC). The NVBSP team assists families of patients in need of blood bags. They just need to bring the doctor’s signed request to the DOH, which grants the authorization to withdraw blood from the CRMC Blood Center. All blood donations go to the CRMC Blood Center that serves clients mostly from Cotabato City, Maguindanao, North and South Cotabato. ARMM-DOH secretary Kadil said more donors mean sufficient supply of safe blood to meet demands in emergency cases within the Cotabato-Maguindanao area.