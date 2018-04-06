Blood relic of St. John Paul II at Manila Cathedral

A blood relic of Saint John Paul II will be open for public veneration at the Manila Cathedral on Saturday, April 7, after a liturgical mass to be presided by Manila Archbishop Antonio Cardinal Tagle.

“It is a great honor for the Manila Cathedral, our Mother Church, to be the custodian of this precious relic, as we celebrate the 60th anniversary of the rebuilding of the Post-War Cathedral,” the cathedral said in a statement. “It is the first ever blood relic of the great Pope still in liquid form stored in a glass container here in our country.”

Fr. Reginald Malicdem, rector of the Manila Cathedral, said on Thursday that the first class relic was given by Cardinal Stanislaw Dziwisz, the former secretary of St. John Paul, to the Manila Cathedral, after they requested the Vatican for relics of popes who are closely connected to the cathedral.

The first class relic was brought to the Philippines in December by Sr. Nancy Banares, a Filipina nun, with a personal letter to Cardinal Tagle and an authentication certificate of the relic.

The blood vial is one of the seven blood relics of the late Pope sent to various churches around the world.

Aside from Saint John Paul II, Malicden said, the Manila Cathedral also requested for relics of St.Pope John XXIII, who was the pope during the rebuilding and dedication of the cathedral in 1958, and Blessed Pope Paul VI, who celebrated Mass at the cathedral in 1970.

St. Pope John Paul II served as pontiff from 1978 to 2005. He visited the Philippines twice — in February1981 when he beatified Lorenzo Ruiz, the first Filipino saint, and in January 1995 during the celebration of the World Youth Day.

He died at the age of 84 on April 2, 2005. He was beatified on May 1, 2011 by Pope Benedict XVI, his immediate successor and was canonized on April 27, 2014 together with Pope John XXIII.