Blood sample from victim in Bulacan massacre matches main suspect – police

THE blood sample taken from one of the victims in the Bulacan massacre matched that of the main suspect in the case, according to police.

In a press conference on Friday, Sr. Supt Romeo Caramat Jr., acting provincial director, said the sample taken matched the DNA of Carmelino Ibanes, the first suspected arrested by police, 33 hours after the crime was committed against the wife, three children and mother-in-law of Dexter Carlos Sr., a security guard.

In an interview earlier on Friday with The Manila Times, Supt. Fitz Macariola, San Jose del Monte city police chief, said ”only Ibanes tested positive while the other persons of interest were negative”.

Ibanes is currently at a Bulacan jail.