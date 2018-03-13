Bloody Monday in Zamboanga City

ZAMBOANGA CITY: It was a bloody Monday morning in Zamboanga City with two ambush incidents that killed a seaman and a policewoman. The first victim was Almondo Rosalejos who just arrived here from Malaysia and working for Aleson Shipping Lines was heading home on a motorcycle when shot at close range in front of a mall in Barangay Tetuan village by a gunman back-riding a motorcycle tailing him. He died on the spot. About two hours later, a gunman also shot Police Officer 2 Lydia Hada Halid who was with two other women going to work on a motorcycle along Barangay San Roque. Halid’s companions were unhurt from the shooting, but suffered bruises after falling from the motorcycle. On Saturday, Jeric Flores, an employee of the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines, was also shot dead at the residential BAT Compound along Governor Camins Avenue near Zamboanga City Airport. The killing coincided with the visit of President Rodrigo Duterte at the Philippine Air Force base here where he inspected the soldiers.