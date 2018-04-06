Bloomberry profit jumps 161% to P6B

RAZON-LED Bloomberry Resorts Corp. saw 2017 net income soar 161 percent on the back of strong growth in Solaire and lower net losses from its Korean operations.

In a disclosure on Thursday, Bloomberry said net income last year surged to P6.06 billion, more than double the P2.32 billion registered in 2016, due to an 81-percent increase in Solaire’s profit to P6.27 billion and an 82-percent reduction in net losses from its Korea operations to P207 million from the P1.14 billion registered in 2016.

For the fourth quarter alone, however, Bloomberry’s net profit dropped to P98 million due to a low 1.95 percent VIP hold rate, one-off cash expenses relating to the depreciation of a transportation asset and unrealized foreign exchange losses, as well as a P267-million net loss from its Korea operations.

“Going into our fifth year of operation has become even more exciting with our 2017 results in sync with the growth trajectories we have aimed for. This is largely due to our top notch management team and the thousands of Bloomberry and Solaire men and women, whose tireless drive and dedication keep us notches ahead,” Bloomberry Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Enrique Razon said.

Gross gaming revenues during the year were up 17 percent at P44.93 billion, while non-gaming revenues advanced 40 percent to P3.33 billion due to continued improvements in Solaire’s hotel, food and beverage and retail and other segments, which increased by 32 percent and 80 per- cent, respectively.

Inclusive of the P407-million contribution from Jeju Sun, its Korean casino business, the company’s gross gaming revenues grew 17 percent to P44.9 billion in 2017.

On a consolidated basis, less the P11.5 billion in promotional allowances and contra accounts, Bloomberry reported P33.38 billion in net gaming revenues, 19 percent higher year-on-year.

In 2017, Solaire generated record VIP volume, mass table drop and EGM coin-in with VIP volume growth of 11 percent while mass table drop and EGM coin-in grew 21 percent and 29 percent, respectively.

Bloomberry’s total expenses in 2017 were slower than revenues, up 15 percent year-on-year at P30.4 billion. Cash operating expenses grew 2 percent to P24.402 billion, while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (Ebitda) grew 17 percent to P12.3 billion from the P10.6 billion recorded in 2016.