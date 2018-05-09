Bloomberry Q1 earnings surge 71%

RAZON-LED Bloomberry Resorts Corp. said net income in the first quarter surged 71 percent, driven mainly by higher gross gaming revenue (GGR) coupled with reduced promotional allowances during the period.

In a disclosure on Tuesday, the company said net income from January to March rose to P3.69 billion versus the P2.15 billion recorded in the same period last year.

It said GGR soared 28 percent year-on-year and 33 percent quarter-on-quarter to P13.747 billion on record mass table drops and electronic gaming machine (EGM) coin-ins. Mass table drops climbed 17 percent while EGM coin-ins rose 23 percent.

“We are off to a good start. Our fundamentals are solid, our cost optimization initiatives are working, so we should be on track to making this a banner year,” said Enriquez Razon, Jr., Bloomberry chair and chief executive officer.

The company said despite lower VIP volumes, subsidiary Solaire Resort & Casino led the highest VIP GGR, up 39 percent year-on-year to P7.11 billion.

Korean operation Jeju Sun Hotel & Casino remained affected by decreasing tourist arrivals from China, posting GGR of P51 million, down 13 percent from the previous year.

Promotional allowances of Solaire climbed just 5 percent year-on-year to P3.044 billion, while Jeju Sun reduced its promotional allowances by 77 percent.

Non-gaming revenues in the period advanced 4 percent to P816 million, lifted by higher retail and rental income.

Bloomberry’s total expenses surged 21.5 percent to P7.829 due to expenses in gaming taxes, licenses, advertising and promotion, and cost of sales associated with higher revenues.