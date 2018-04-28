Bloomberry unit buys Entertainment City lot

A UNIT of Razon-led Bloomberry Resorts Corp. is set to acquire a 16-hectare property of the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (Pagcor) at the Entertainment City in Manila for a transaction price of P37.3 billion.

Bloomberry told the Philippine Stock Exchange on Friday that its wholly-owned subsidiary Sureste Properties, Inc. received the notice of award from Pagcor to purchase the 16-hectare property where Solaire Resort and Casino and its expansion area is located.

Solaire is owned by Bloomberry through its unit Bloomberry Resorts and Hotels, Inc.

Bloomberry said Sureste was the sole offeror for the property in a negotiated sale after two failed biddings.

“The purchase price is P100 million above the floor price set by Pagcor for the property. Sureste will complete the transaction, sign the Deed of Absolute Sale and pay the balance of the purchase price within 45 days,” the company said.

Bloomberry is the holding firm of magnate Enrique Razon which operates, through its subsidiaries, Solaire in Paranaque City and Jeju Sun Hotel and Casino on Jeju Island in South Korea.