Bloomberry units raise P73B from syndicated loan

RAZON-LED Bloomberry Resorts Corp. on Wednesday said two of its subsidiaries have signed a syndicated loan agreement worth a total of P73 billion.

Blomberry told the Philippine Stock Exchange that Bloomberry Resorts and Hotels, Inc. served as the borrower and mortgagor, while Sureste Properties, Inc. acted as mortgagor, pledgor, and surety.

The parent firm said proceeds from the loan were used to repay all existing debt obligations of the two units, while a portion will be devoted for investments and general corporate purposes.

The syndicate of banks is composed of BDO Unibank Inc., BDO Private Bank, Inc., China Banking Corp., Philippine National Bank, PNB Savings Bank, Robinsons Bank Corp. and United Coconut Planters Bank.

BDO Capital and Investment Corp. was tapped as the lead arranger and sole bookrunner for the transaction while China Bank Capital served as the co-arranger.

BDO Unibank, Inc.-Trust and Investments Group was the security trustee, facility agent and paying agent of the loan.

Bloomberry is the owner and operator (through its subsidiaries) of Solaire Resort and Casino in Manila and Jeju Sun Hotel and Casino in South Korea. ANGELICA BALLESTEROS