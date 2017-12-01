Blu Girls rebound in Asian Softball meet

The Philippine Blu Girls rebounded from their opening day setback to world titlist Japan, trouncing the Hong Kong and South Korea sides to get back into the thick of things in the 11th Asian Women’s Softball Championship in Taichung City, Taiwan.

The Pinay batters shut down the HK girls, 18-0, then rallied past the South Koreans, 6-4, to stay in the semifinal hunt in the event serving as the 2018 Asian Games qualifier and the World Championships.

“The girls showed great determination and strong character in bouncing back from a tough loss against Japan. They’re really showing how prepared they are and how they really want to win in this tournament. This augurs well for our bid to qualify in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics,” said Amateur Softball Association of the Philippines (ASAPHIL) president Jean Henri Lhuillier.

Against HK, the Blu Girls’ Arianne Vallestero went three-of-three at bat, capping her exploits with a homerun while Maryann Antolihao and Royevel Palma pitched for 4 and 3 strikeouts, respectively. With the Phl unassailably ahead at 18-0 on top of the third inning, the matched was halted based on an ISF rule stating the game will be stopped if a team leads by 15 runs on the third inning.

Against the Koreans, the Blu Girls piled up a total of 10 hits from Dani Gilmore, Hailey Decker, Arianne Vallestero, Kailee Cuico, Reese Guevarra, Chelsea Suito, Garie Blando and Angelie Ursabia.

The Pinays will next face Thailand, eyeing no less than a spot in the semifinals.