Blu Girls sustain run, rip Turkey, South Africa

The Philippine Junior Blu Girls came away with back-to-back shutout victories over Turkey, 10-0, and South Africa, 3-0, Wednesday to bolter their bid in the XII Junior Women’s Softball World Championship in Clearwater, California.

The twin romps thus extended the Pinays’ streak to three for 4-1 overall although they stood behind unbeaten Chinese Taipei and USA, toting identical 4-0 cards.

Kaith Jalandoni hurled a no-hitter and struck out seven and issued one walk to lift Phl past winless Turkey in four innings.

The Filipinas, whose campaign is sanctioned and supported by the Amateur Softball Association of the Philippines, led by president Jean Henri Lhuillier, broke the game open with an eight-run spree in the first frame.

Juliet Omul opened the floodgates by batting in two runners and reaching the plate on a wild pitch.

A few hours later, it was the turn of Sierra Lange to lead the Junior Blu Girls past the South Africans.

Fil-Am Lange hurled a one-hitter over seven innings while fanning out 13 batters and walking only one.

Czara Galapon grounded out to short stop, scoring Reese Gueverra for a 1-0 headstart in the first.

Lyca Blanco and Omul pounced on back-to-back errors to make it 3-0 in the seventh.