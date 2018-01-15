‘Blue alert’ up as disaster agencies set 24-hour watch on Mayon

THE National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) raised the blue alert on Mayon after a series of phreatic explosions were monitored from the country’s most active volcano on Monday.

NDRRMC Executive Director Ricardo Jalad said a blue alert would mean that all concerned agencies under the NDRRMC would render duty at the operations center on a 24-hour rotational basis.

Among the agencies under the NDRRMC are the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and the Department of Health (DoH).

Jalad said the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) raised the alert status of Mayon to Alert Level 3, which meant there was an “increased tendency towards hazardous eruption.”

“This means Mayon is exhibiting relatively high unrest and that magma is at the crater and that hazardous eruption is possible within weeks or even days,” the report said.

About 1,198 families or 4,537 persons in 10 barangay (villages) in Camalig, Guinobatan and Malilipot towns in the province of Albay are affected by the phreatic explosions.

The villages are Cabangan, Anoling, Salugan and Quirangay in Camalig town; Maninila, Tandarora, Sitio Basao and Sitio Hacienda in Guinobatan town; and Canaway in Malilipot town.

In a separate report released by the Albay Provincial Police Office, about 1,499 families or 5,405 persons also from the towns of Guinobatan, Camalig and Malilipot have been evacuated to available schools.

Chief Insp. Arthur Gomez, spokesman of the Albay Provincial Police Office, also said in his report that there were at least 192 search and rescue personnel coming from the Philippine National Police on standby. DEMPSEY REYES