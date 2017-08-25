‘Blue alert’ up as govt prepares for Tropical Storm ‘Jolina’

THE National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) has raised a blue alert as it prepared contingency measures in anticipation of Tropical Storm “Jolina” which has been forecast to make landfall in Casiguran, Aurora Friday night.

In a statement, the NDRRMC also said that communities nearby have been Binga and Magat Dams have been advised that their gates would be opened at 5 p.m. to prevent a possible spillover from the continuous rains.

Affected areas around Binga are Tinongdan and Dalupirip in Benguet while Ramon, San Mateo, Aurora, Cabatuan, Luna, Reina Mercedes, Burgos, Naguillian and Gamu are the areas surrounding Magat.

The disaster management agency also said hiking, trekking and caving activities were suspended in the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) due to “Jolina.”

“Further, sea travel is risky over the seaboard of Northern Luzon and eastern seaboards of Central and Southern Luzon,” the NDRRMC said in a statement.

Also on Friday, the NDRRMC met with other government agencies concerned as part of its preparations.

These are the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG), Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), Department of Environment and Natural Resources’ Mining and Geosciences Bureau (DENR-MGB), Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), Department of Health (DOH), Philippinc Coast Guard (PCG), Department of Education (DepEd), Department of Transportation (DOTr) and Philippine National Police (PNP), Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP).

Regional disaster risk reduction and management councils in Ilocos, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, CAR, Mimaropa and Bicol also participated in the meeting via Skype at Camp Aguinaldo.