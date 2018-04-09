Blue chips could weigh on PSEi

The stock market could test the 7,700 level following blue chip declines last week and continued concerns over a trade war between the United States and China, analysts said.

“The reason for this is investors may continue to pull their money out of blue chips as some of them break below key support areas and continue to wait till this market bottoms out,” Eagle Equities, Inc. research head Christopher Mangun said.

Listed firms that fell more than 5 percent last week, he noted, included Bank of the Philippine Islands, Universal Robina Corp. and Jollibee Foods Corp.

Should the market hold at its current level, another scenario involves sideways trading within 7,900 to 8,000 territory during a shortened trading week.

Philippine markets will be closed today as the country marks Araw ng Kagitingan. Trading resumes on Tuesday.

“We only have four trading days and some investors are already enjoying the summer break with their families,” Mangun said.

Diversified Securities, Inc. equity trader Aniceto Pangan, for his part, expects the market to trade sideways as trading tensions between US and China remain.

Investors will be looking at how the region responds to a Wall Street plunge on Friday that was triggered by tit-for-tat tariff threats issued by Beijing and Washington.

The Dow, S&P 500 and the technology-heavy Nasdaq all lost over 2 percent.

Pangan indicated that President Rodrigo Duterte’s latest visit to China this week could also have an impact, saying: “On the local front, President Rodrigo Duterte’s … may boost bilateral relations between the two countries especially on the explorations front in the West Philippine Sea.”

On Friday, the benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) fell by 0.95 percent or 76.50 points to close at 7,945.66. The broader All Shares dropped 0.74 percent or 35.95 points to end at 4,828.50.