Blue Dragons, Maroons notch wins in Fr. Martin Cup

The Diliman College Blue Dragons and the University of the Philippines Maroons outplayed their foes to post big wins in the ongoing 23rd Fr. Martin Cup Summer Basketball tournament.

The Blue Dragons turned to African cager Adama Diakhite in the last period to repulse the La Salle Green Archers, 75-68, at the San Beda-Manila gymnasium in Mendiola.

Ibrahim Outtara put in 20 points for the UP Maroons and helped carry them to an 82-78 stopping of the San Beda Red Lions in this cagefest which is supported by Armor On Sportswear.

Diakhite shot 16 of his 33-point output in the fourth quarter to help propel the Blue Dragons to their first win in three games

This allowed the Blue Dragons to post their first win in three games in Group A of the senior division.

The Green Archers took their first loss in five games, with Brent Paraiso and Jollo Go shooting 16 and 13 points.

The Maroons went on to grab their second straight victory in Group B.

In the junior division, the University of Santo Tomas Tiger Cubs turned back Manila Patriotic School, 94-77, to pick up their second win in four games while the Chiang Kai Shek Blue Dragons prevailed over San Beda Manila.

Rhayjun Baquial and Timothy de la Cruz made 16 points for the Tiger Cubs. The Blue Dragons are unbeaten after three matches, and after a 78-74 win over the San Sebastian Staglets the other day.

The National University Bullpups walloped the Emilio Aguinaldo College Brigadiers, 102-76, to hack out win no. 3. They earlier prevailed over Hope Christian School, 62-57.