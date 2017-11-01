Blue Dragons tame San Beda in Fr. Martin Cup

The Diliman College Blue Dragons fought off the San Beda Red Lions, 58-53, last October 22, to win the senior division honors of the 15th Fr. Martin Cup Division 2 basketball tournament.

Cameroonian cager Adama Diakhite struggled for form but still led with 15 points for the Blue Dragons in their winner-take-all showdown at the St. Placid gymnasium inside San Beda-Manila campus in Mendiola.

Kristoffer Torrado made 11 points while Aldrin Ligon fired nine points for the Blue Dragons.

In their three finals appearances this year, this is the Blue Dragons’ second crown after they clinched the 23rd Fr. Martin Cup Summer crown.

“We struggled in our last five games. But the players wanted this game and the title. They gave their best effort,” said Blue Dragons coach Rensy Bajar.

Diakhite’s hook shot in the last 3:38 stopped the Red Lions’ rally in the final period, and the Blue Dragons gained a six-point cushion afterwards, 56-50.

Eugene Toba topscored for 18 points for the Red Lions while Joaqui Mariano contributed 14.

Toba kept the Red Lions close, 50-56, with his triple in the last 6:41.

But, then Toba missed two of four attempts by the Red Lions in the last 48 seconds, allowing the Dragons to keep their lead.

Rickson Gerero’s trey with 11.8 ticks to go was their final basket, and this kept the Blue Dragons out of reach.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Robert de la Rosa said all is set for the start of the 13th Fr. Martin Collegiate Open cagefest on November 18, and registration is still open for participants.