Blue Eagles down Bulldogs, still unbeaten after six games

Ateneo de Manila University extended its unbeaten start to six games after defeating National University, 96-83, to remain on top of Season 80 University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) men’s basketball tournament on Saturday at the Araneta Coliseum.

The Blue Eagles did not allow the Bulldogs to stage a serious run in the fourth period to preserve their winning streak to six games and hand NU its third straight loss for a 2-4 win-loss slate.

Chibueze Ikeh had another solid game for Ateneo with 18 points and 11 rebounds while Vince Tolentino contributed 15 markers. Matt and Mike Nieto each had 12 points for the Blue Eagles.

Jayjay Alejandro led all scorers with 24 while Antonio Joson and Issa Gaye netted 14 apiece for the wards of head coach Jamike Jarin.

Second Game

Ateneo (96) – Ikeh 18, Tolentino 15, Nieto Ma. 12, Nieto Mi. 12, Verano 9, Ravena 8, Asistio 7, Go 4, Black 4, Mendoza 3, White 2, Mamuyac 1, Mallillin 1, Andrade 0, Tio 0.

NU (83) – Alejandro 24, Joson 14, Gaye 14, Rangel 7, Mosqueda 6, Bartlett 4, Morido 4, Yu 4, Salem 3, Tibayan 3, Aquino 0, Diputado 0, Abatayo 0, Cauilan 0.

Quarterscores: 21-25, 47-43, 71-65, 96-83