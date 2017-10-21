Blue Eagles claim first Final 4 slot

Ateneo de Manila University rallied from a double-digit deficit and beat Far Eastern University (FEU), 70-59, to bag the first Final Four spot in Season 80 University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) men’s basketball on Saturday at the Araneta Coliseum.

The Blue Eagles erased the 12-point lead of the Tamaraws early in the game and banked on their defense in the fourth period to complete the come-from-behind win and extend their unbeaten start to 10 games.

Matt Nieto and Raffy Verano each had 14 for Ateneo, which outscored FEU, 23-9, in the final 10 minutes.

“We had a bad first quarter. We had some lapses defensively. We did not move the ball as much as we want in the first quarter. Coach Tab (Baldwin) wanted to address that and the players did exactly that especially in the fourth quarter,” said Ateneo coach Sandy Arespacochaga.

Ron Dennison paced the Tamaraws with 12 points while Arvin Tolentino and Hubert Cani netted 11 and 10 markers, respectively. FEU dropped to 5-5.

Second Game

Ateneo (70) – Nieto Ma. 14, Verano 14, Tolentino 7, Asistio 6, Black 6, Ravena 6, Ikeh 5, Go 5, Nieto Ma. 4, Mamuyac 3, Andrade 0, Mendoza 0, Tio 0.

FEU (59) – Dennison 12, Tolentino 11, Cani 10, Parker 7, Orizu 6, Escoto 5, Eboña 4, Iñigo 4, Comboy 0, Tuffin 0, Ramirez 0, Stockton 0.

Quarterscores: 12-21, 27-34, 47-50, 70-59

JOEL ORELLANA