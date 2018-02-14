Blue Eagles drop Archers

Yesterday, Valentine’s Day, Ateneo showed no love lost for La Salle.

Months after dethroning the Green Archer as UAAP basketball champions, the Blue Eagles showed why they’re the league’s baseball championship with an emphatic 9-6 drubbing at the Rizal Memorial ballpark.

It took the Eagles five innings though to completely disarm the Archers, who fought tooth and nail in the early goings before succumbing to pressure exerted by Ateneo starting pitcher Paulo Macasaet, who presided over his team’s first line of defense without relief.

Besides restricting the Archers to only six hits all by himself, Macasaet, lured the La Salle batters he faced to commit four costly errors, two of them in the pivotal top of the fifth inning where the Eagles soared to an 8-3 lead never to look back.

With one out and he Eagle leading, 3-1, catcher Marco Mallari took first on a fielder’s choice advanced to second on an error following an intentional walk given to second baseman Marquis Alindogan. Mallari crossed the plate on a single by Alvaro Macasaet. A two-base catching blunder saw Alvaro Macasaet and Hilario Mallari crossing the plate one after the other in joining Mallari home.

Another fielder’s choice and an error had Dino Altamonte joining Alindogan occupying the first and second from where both scored on a line drive by Daniel Laurel to deep center.

The archers countered with a three-run binge of their own at the bottom of the same frame and a marker each in the sixth and seventh, but the Eagles buried them further for good with another run, ending the contest and handing the Archers their first loss following three earlier triumphs. Ateneo thus, joined La Salle at the top of the six-team standing with identical 3-1 win-loss slate.

National University needed only seven frames in dealing University of the Philippines a 9-1 beating.

Meanwhile, defending women’s softball titlist Adamson Lady Falcons battle the University of the East Lady Warriors today seeking their sixth straight victory and a sweep of the first of two-round elimination.

The Lady Falcons and the Lady Warriors lock bats at the 9 a.m. opener of another three-game offering with the latter eyeing their fourth win in five times up, the same target University of Santo Tomas is aiming when it tangles with La Salle at 11 a.m.

University of the Philippines and National U round out the day’s schedule when they meet at 1 p.m.