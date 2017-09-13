Blue Eagles drop Fighting Maroons to grab solo lead in UAAP

Ateneo De Manila University (ADMU) banked on a fiery fourth period performance as it demolished University of the Philippines (UP), 92-71, to establish an early solo leadership in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 80 men’s basketball tournament on Wednesday at the Araneta Coliseum.

The Blue Eagles outscored the Fighting Maroons in the final frame, 30-20, as they post their second win in as many games.

Thirdy Ravena finished with a game-high tying 16 points for the Katipunan-based squad, which posted back-to-back blowout wins to start the season.

But it was Tyler Tio who shone the brightest as the debuting guard notched 14 points, including 10 straight markers at the onset of the fourth quarter, on a perfect 6-of-6 shooting from the field.

“It was a very good performance (for Tio) considering that this was his first game coming from an injury,” said Ateneo assistant coach Sandy Arespacochaga.

Rookie Juan Gomez De Liaño finished with 16 points on top of seven rebounds and two assists while Jun Manzo contributed 14 markers for the Maroons, who fell to a 1-1 win-loss record.

Following a close contest in the first three quarters, Tio sparked a 15-3 run with two jumpers and two triples as the Eagles’ lead ballooned to 24 points, 80-56, with 5:08 left in the ball game.

Manzo and Gomez De Liaño tried to ignite a late comeback but Ravena and company kept on finding the mark en route to the lopsided victory.

The scores:

Ateneo (92)– Ravena 16, Tio 14, Black 9, Ikeh 9, Asistio 7, Nieto Matt 7, Verano 7, Go 6, Nieto Mike 5, Porter 4, Mendoza 3, Mamuyac 2, Mallillin 2, Tolentino 1, Andrade 0, White 0.

UP (71)– Gomez De Liaño Juan 16, Manzo 14, Lim 10, Desiderio 9, Gomez De Liaño Javi 6, Prado 6, Webb 3, Romero 3, Ouattara 2, Lao 2, Vito 0, Harris 0, Dario 0.

Quarterscores: 22-16; 44-36; 62-51; 92-71