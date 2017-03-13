Blue Eagles end Bulldogs’ reign

ATENEO put an end to National University’s four-year reign in the men’s division with a 3-2 victory on Sunday, giving University of Santo Tomas (UST) a free ride to the UAAP Season 79 lawn tennis finals.

The Bulldogs needed a win badly to have a chance of forcing a playoff with the Growling Tigers for the No. 2 slot, but the Blue Eagles played the spoilers role to the hilt to end the season on a high note.

NU, which lost several key players from those previous title runs, has four wins and five losses to show.

UST, thus, made it to the best-of-three championship round despite losing to elimination round topnotcher University of the East, 2-3.

The AJ Lim-led Red Warriors (9-1) and the Growling Tigers (6-3) open their titular showdown on Saturday, 8 a.m. at the Rizal Memorial Tennis Center.

The four-peat Lady Bulldogs, meanwhile, perfect.

NU earned the twice-to-beat advantage against UST in the women’s Finals with a 4-1 conquest of University of the Philippines.

The 8-0 Lady Bulldogs need only to beat the 6-2 Tigresses on Sunday at 8 a.m. at the same Malate venue to keep the crown.

Winning 23 consecutive ties which dates back from February 2015, the NU lady netters hold one of the current longest winning streaks in the UAAP, as it matches Ateneo men’s volleyball’s 23-match run.

NU’s women’s basketball has a 48-game winning streak, going undefeated in three seasons.