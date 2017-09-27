Blue Eagles extend unbeaten start in five games

Ateneo de Manila University stretched its unbeaten start to five games after beating University of Santo Tomas (UST), 94-84, to stay on top of Season 80 University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) men’s basketball on Wednesday at the Araneta Coliseum.

The Blue Eagles almost blew a 22-point lead as the Growling Tigers staged a comeback and trimmed the lead to 80-81 but Ateneo regrouped just in time to keep its unbeaten slate to 5-0 and hand UST its fifth straight loss in as many games.

Matt Nieto finished with a team-high 22 points, Isaac Go added 13 and Thirdy Ravena churned in a double-double performance of 12 points and 11 rebounds for Ateneo.

Marvin Lee and Jordan Sta. Ana combined for 43 points for the Growling Tigers, who like in their previous games had a solid start but failed to keep the momentum going after the break.

SCORES

ATENEO 94 – Nieto Ma 22, Go 13, Ravena 12, Mamuyac 8, Ikeh 7, Asistio 7, Nieto Mi 6, Tolentino 5, Verano 4, Tio 3, Mallillin 3, Black 2, Mendoza 2, Porter 0

UST 84 – Lee 22, Sta. Ana 21, Faundo 6, Escalambre 6, Akomo 6, Romero 6, Garcia 4, Huang 4, Basibas 4, Soriano 3, De Guzman 2, Kwawukumey 0, Arana 0

QUARTER SCORES: 29-23, 55-43, 76-71, 94-84