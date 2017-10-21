Blue Eagles eye to stretch winning run to 10

Ateneo De Manila University takes on Far Eastern University (FEU) today in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 80 men’s basketball tournament at the Araneta Coliseum.

Advertisements

The Blue Eagles battle the formidable Tamaraws in the main game at 4 p.m.

Ateneo is already assured of at least a playoff for a semifinals berth after extending their unbeaten run to nine games at the expense of National University, 85-72, last Wednesday.

A 10th consecutive win by the Katipunan-based cagers will mean a sure ticket to the post-season.

Far Eastern U, however, is looking to boost its Final Four bid and keep its firm grip of the fourth spot.

The Tamaraws are coming off a 96-70 beatdown of the winless University of Sto. Tomas last week, which gave them their fifth win against four losses for a solo fourth.

FEU head coach Olsen Racela said that they are ready for a hard collision against the undefeated Ateneo, which handed them a blowout 82-94 loss in the first round.

“They (Ateneo) have been playing really great basketball. We’ll look for ways to stop them. It’s going to be a tough game for us but we’ll be there fighting,” said Racela.

Meanwhile, De La Salle University seeks to keep hold of solo second even as Adamson University eyes to regain a share of it when the two teams tangle in the opening game at 2 p.m.

The Green Archers (7-2) also aim to stretch their two-game winning streak while the Soaring Falcons (6-3) eye to notch a string of victories anew.

Seasoned tactician Franz Pumaren is confident that his wards are geared up to pull off a stunner against La Salle.

“We have something in store for this game. We know the things that we need to do for us to beat the defending champions,” said Pumaren.

In their first round encounter, La Salle notched an 85-73 victory over Adamson behind Ben Mbala’s 32-point in his first game of the season.