Blue Eagles rip UE in FilOil Preseason Cup

Ateneo De Manila University manhandled University of the East (UE), 83-61, to extend its winning streak in the 2018 FilOil Flying V Preseason Cup on Friday at the Center in San Juan City.

The Blue Eagles easily dominated the Red Warriors that are under Ateneo’s former assistant coach Joe Silva to notch their fourth win in as many games.

“I don’t think it’s a statement win. The way we’re playing, we want to make sure that we continue to do the things that we’ve been doing well on offense and on defense,” said assistant coach Sandy Arespacochaga.

Rookie big man Angelo Kouame drilled in a double-double of 17 points and 15 rebounds, doing most of the damage against their rivals in the second half, while Isaac Go poured 10 of his 15 markers in Ateneo’s fiery start.

Besides Ivorian center Kouame, freshmen SJ Belangel, Jason Credo and Patrick Maagdenberg also stepped up with a combined 17 points and 13 boards for the defending University Athletic Association of the Philippines champion.

Arespacochaga was elated how Ateneo’s young guns polish their game.

“It’s very encouraging what we’ve been seeing from them. They showed that they are eager learners and they are absorbing the system fast,” he said.

After erecting a 44-31 lead at halftime, the Eagles soared to an 11-0 blast as Credo, Anton Asistio and Matt Nieto each sank a triple for a 69-44 spread early in the payoff period.

Ateneo’s advantage ballooned to 78-50 on Koume’s basket with 4:33 remaining, as the cagers from Katipunan went on to post a lopsided win.

Philip Manalang and Chris Conner paced the Warriors with 16 points apiece while Alvin Pasaol scored 12 markers but shot a sour 4-of-25 from the field.

UE’s win-loss record fell to an even 1-1.

Earlier in the juniors division, National University notched its breakthrough win as it ripped Far Eastern University, 67-54.

Jerry Abadiano fired a game-high 19 points on top of five rebounds and two assists, Carl Tamayo chalked 11 markers and nine boards while Cyril Gonzales and Aaron Buensalida added 11 points apiece for the Bullpups.

Rj Abarrientos and Xyrus Torres had 12 and 10 points, respectively, for the Baby Tamaraws, who suffered their first loss.