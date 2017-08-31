Blue Eagles tame Bulldogs in Fr. Martin Cup hoops

The Ateneo Blue Eagles, led by transferees William Navarro and Marco Sario, won over the National University Bulldogs-A, 97-85, last Sunday in the 15th Fr. Martin Cup Division 2 basketball tournament at the San Beda-Manila campus in Mendiola.

Navarro, an aspirant from San Beda College, drilled in 23 points for the Blue Eagles, who picked up their first win in three games.

Sario, who came from University of Santo Tomas, added 20 points for the Blue Eagles, who moved away in the first period, 30-13.

The Blue Eagles moved away by 17 points mainly off Rodney Manuel, who shot 10 of his points in the opening minutes.

The Bulldogs, with Darrell Menina shooting 15 points, took their first setback after three matches in Group A.

In the junior division, the Rich Golden Shower Montessori School Spartans drew 28 points from Joel Ospeg as they turned back La Salle Greenhills, 80-68, for win no. 3.

The San Beda-Rizal Red Cubs-A, with Justine Sanchez making 23 points, downed San Beda-Manila B, 137-68, to improve at 2-1.

The San Beda-Manila Red Kittens-A put away San Beda-Rizal-B, 81-40, while the Mapua Red Robins crushed St. Michael School, 81-56.