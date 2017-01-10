Blue Palawan Kite Open fires off Feb. 6

Over 30 top kite boarders from around the world will compete in the 2017 Blue Palawan Kite Open (BPKO) slated on February 6 to 16 in the pristine waters of Puerto Prinsesa City, Palawan.

BPKO is the first event for 2017 of the world-renowned Kite Park League Tour offering a total prize of $20,000.

“This year, we want something new and cultural to give to the riders and spectators to enjoy. Palawan is a very beautiful place and rich in natural resources such as bamboo, and we want to incorporate bamboo as a ramp where our riders can show off their skills,” said organizer Paula Rosales in an interview on Wednesday.

The three-time Philippine kite boarding women’s freestyle champion Rosales said that the competition aims to promote eco-friendly approach to board sports by harnessing the power of the wind and adapting to the natural environment.

The qualifying stage of the tilt was set on February 6 followed by the opening celebration on February 7. The competition proper, meanwhile, will happen February 8 to 16.

The event also features cultural events, eco tours, trade fair and lounge parties.

After the Philippines, the competition goes to North Carolina, Oregon, Russia, and United Kingdom.

“We are lucky to be supported by Department of Tourism and I believe that this competition will open opportunities for many riders to visit our country and try board sports,” she added.