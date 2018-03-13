Blue Ribbon finally frees Faeldon

THE Senate on Monday released from its custody former Customs commissioner Nicanor Faeldon after he promised to cooperate with the investigation on alleged corruption at the Bureau of Customs.

The Senate Blue Ribbon Committee, led by Sen. Richard Gordon, detained Faeldon at the Senate’s premises on

September 7, 2017 after the panel cited him in contempt for refusing to attend the inquiry on the “tara” or grease money scheme at the bureau.

When Faeldon finally attended the inquiry on January 29, he and Gordon had an argument wherein the former criticized the senator for his “monologues” during the public hearings.

This prompted Gordon to order his transfer to Pasay City jail. Faeldon, now deputy administrator at the Office of Civil Defense (OCD), was transferred to the city jail on January 30.

Faeldon on Monday attended the resumption of the Senate inquiry and promised Gordon his cooperation in succeeding public hearings.

“We don’t find pleasure in citing people for contempt. I’m not on a power trip here. I am duty-bound to protect the Senate,” Gordon said.

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said on Monday there was no more hindrance to Faeldon in assuming his new post.

Lorenzana told The Manila Times he expected Faeldon to report immediately for work at the OCD, where he would be in charge of operations.

Lorenzana had said Faeldon’s incarceration at the Pasay City jail was “unexpected,” but that the “no work, no pay” policy would be applied to him.

with DEMPSEY REYES