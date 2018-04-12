Blue Ribbon wants Aquino, Abad, Garin charged

FORMER president Benigno Aquino 3rd and two of his Cabinet officials are primary conspirators in the controversial procurement of anti-dengue vaccines and must be held criminally liable, the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee said in a report.

“Aquino is responsible because he had caused the purchase of Dengvaxia and in the process caused irreversible damage, possibly death, to children; anxiety, sleepless nights, mental anguish and unnecessary expense on the part of the parents and guardians,” the panel said in its report, which was presented by its chairman, Sen. Richard Gordon, to reporters on Wednesday morning.

Apart from Aquino, the committee also recommended the prosecution of former Cabinet secretaries Florencio Abad of the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) and Janette Garin of the Department of Health (DoH).

Garin, in a statement, accused Gordon of prejudging the investigation, and pointed out that the purchase of Dengvaxia was done with the intention of stemming the rising cases of dengue.

“The presentation is one-sided and replete with innuendos of expedited government action. Timely and responsive government action is not a violation of the law. Moreover, the ‘report’ is just the personal opinion of Senator Gordon which has not been vetted by the Senate. The report is one-sided because he has prejudged the case from the very beginning based on the inputs of vested interest parties who want to control the DoH,” she said.

“It was former Secretary [Enrique] Ona who declared that there was a dengue epidemic when he was Secretary of Health. It is manifest that the anti-dengue program was important because Secretary designate Ubial continued and even expanded it! My conscience is clear and I am ready to answer any charge that will be filed in the proper forum.”

The Blue Ribbon committee conducted a total of seven hearings on the anti-dengue vaccine controversy and found that there was undue haste in the government’s procurement of Dengvaxia, developed by the pharmaceutical giant Sanofi Pasteur.

The reports particularly cited the speedy disbursement of the special allotment release order (SARO) for the purchase of P3.5 billion worth of anti-dengue vaccines despite having no allocation approved by Congress.

“To get SARO alone is very hard, but to get SARO from savings of this magnitude of P3.5 billion leaves no doubt that it can only be done with the president’s knowledge and approval,” the committee said.

The report also pointed out that the questioned use of savings in the premises coupled with the absence of legislative appropriation to provide funding support is an “egregious error that has raised red flags.”

“Clearly the alleged use of savings, absent any supporting legislative appropriation to purchase the anti-dengue vaccine, is assailable as legally and constitutionally infirm,” the report added.

The committee found Aquino guilty of malfeasance, misfeasance, and nonfeasance and violating the human rights of parents of Filipino children who were inoculated with Dengvaxia.

“The greatest sin and transgression of Aquino was to put the lives of Filipino children in grave peril. He simply did not care. This is in keeping with the character of the President. During the Mamasapano tragedy, he did not even visit the bodies of the fallen Special Action Force,” the report stated.

More than 830,000 school children were inoculated with Dengvaxia under the anti-dengue mass immunization program in 2016.

The DoH during the Aquino administration proceeded with the mass vaccination even when the clinical trials on Dengvaxia had yet to be completed.

The government has reported at least 62 deaths, mostly of children, said to have received Dengvaxia.