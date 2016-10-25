Blue Tankers, Lady Maroons rule UAAP swimming

The Ateneo de Manila University (ADMU) Blue Tankers clinched their third consecutive title in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 79 swimming championship at the Rizal Memorial Stadium swimming pool in Malate, Manila on Monday.

With Axel Toni Steven Ngui prevailing in the 50-meter backstroke and 50-meter freestyle, Alberto Batungbacal in 200-meter breaststroke and 1500-meter freestyle, Jessie Khing Lacuna in 200-meter butterfly, and quartet Jan Jeric Santos, Giancarlo Silva, Gerard Christoffe Reyes, and Justin Vito Sy in 400-meter medley relay, the Blue Tankers garnered 603 points, followed by distant second placer De La Salle University (DLSU) Green Tankers with 314 points and University of the Philippines (UP) Fighting Maroons with 194 points.

“Well, we’re very happy with the results. We have the gold, individual golds, team golds, and MVP (Most Valuable Player). We got them all but I think what’s better this year is that guys coming in, really having a goal. They planned it, they executed it, and then they got it,” said Ateneo swimming program director Archie Lim.

Meanwhile, the UP Lady Maroons snatched the tiara from the Ateneo Lady Tankers. They last held the championship in 2014.

The Lady Maroons tallied 444 points, just 33 points ahead from Ateneo’s 411. The La Salle Lady Archers ranked third with 169 points.

In the juniors’ play, University of Santo Tomas (UST) Junior Tigersharks snapped the 11-championship streak of the Ateneo Junior Tankers.

The Junior Tigersharks collected 356 points, followed by Ateneo’s 304, and La Salle’s 253.

Claiming their first championship, the La Salle girls’ swimming team beat UST with 373 points, just three points more against UST’s 370. The UP junior swimmers bagged the bronze with 238 points.

Those who received the Rookie of the Year (ROY) plum were Ateneo’s Miguel Antonio Arellano and Andrea Ann Tiffany Ngui for the men’s and women’s divisions, La Salle’s Jose Antonio Dela Rosa and UST’s Erika Lois Suelan for the boys’ and girls’ categories.

Batungbacal, the UAAP Season 77 ROY, emerged as Most Valuable Player this year while Ateneo’s Hannah Dato accepted her third consecutive MVP trophy. La Salle’s Maurica Sacho Illustre and Nicole Meah Pamintuan were recognized as MVPs in the juniors’ division.