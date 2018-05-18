BMI hikes PH forecast but warns of slowdown

A Fitch Group unit has upgraded its 2018 growth forecast for the Philippines following stronger-than-expected first quarter results but also warned of a slowdown over the rest of the year.

In a report released Thursday, BMI Research said it now expected real gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 6.5 percent this year, higher than the previous 6.3-percent projection, on the back of the 6.8-percent expansion registered in the first three months of the year.

First quarter GDP growth, BMI noted, was likely driven by government consumption and fixed capital formation, which grew 13.6 percent and 12.5 percent year-on-year, respectively.

“Both components were driven by President [Rodrigo] Duterte’s expansionary fiscal policy and are likely to continue to provide support to headline GDP, allowing for growth above 6 percent over the coming quarters,” it said.

Citing Budget department data, BMI noted that infrastructure and other capital outlays surged by 33.7 percent to P151.7 billion in the first quarter while the fiscal deficit almost doubled to P162.3 billion, equivalent to 4.1 percent of GDP, during the same period.

“Given that the Philippine government has embarked on fiscal reforms to boost revenue and deleveraged considerably since the early 2000s … this should allow the Duterte administration to continue to keep up its strong spending in the near-term,” BMI added.

Positive demographics will also provide a tailwind and continue to support the business process outsourcing (BPO) and manufacturing industries as well as the retail and consumer goods sectors.

“More than 51% of the population is under the age of 25, while just under one-third is under the age of 15, and we forecast the working age population to grow by an average of 1.9% over the next few years,” BMI said.

“This will provide the necessary labor force that is required for the BPO and manufacturing industries, which employ around five million people in the country,” it added, noting that manufacturing was one of the top contributors to first quarter growth.

‘Growth likely to moderate’

But while the full-year GDP forecast was raised, BMI said that growth for the coming quarters would likely slow given factors such as weaker investor sentiment and policy moves to address rising inflation.

“We are sticking to our view that economic growth is likely to moderate over the coming quarters. Even as the Philippines continues to enjoy positive demographics, the economy is showing signs of overheating, and we expect the deterioration in the business environment to weigh on private investment,” it said.

With inflation having risen to 4.5 percent in April, well over the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’ 2.0-4.0 target band and prompting monetary authorities to order a 25 basis point rate hike last May 10, “inflation will likely remain an issue over the coming months…,” it also said.

“[W]e continue to forecast another 25bps hike to 3.50% by the end of the year. Such a move may slow domestic demand and will likely act as a dampener to growth.”

It noted that the state of market sentiment and confidence could be gleaned from financial markets and pointed out the peso “has been one of the worst performing currencies in the region year-to-date, and likewise for the benchmark equity index…”.

Strong construction growth in the first quarter, BMI pointed out, was mainly driven by public construction activities.

It noted a steep fall in the Philippines’ Ease of Doing Business ranking and “abrupt and drastic measures” taken by the Duterte administration — ostensibly to safeguard the country’s interests — that “have also stifled investor confidence and disrupted businesses”.

In particular, BMI pointed to the abrupt closure of Boracay island and a threat to ban all open pit mining if mining companies do not take extra efforts to plant trees.